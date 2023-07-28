Bayern Munich chase David de Gea and David Raya

Bayern Munich are lining up potential summer transfer moves for two La Roja goal keepers.

The Bundesliga giants are planning for the short and long term in Bavaria with Manuel Neuer currently out injured and turning 38 in 2024.

As part of their plan to bring in a new stopper at the Allianz Arena, the defending German champions are considering a mixed approach, with David de Gea and David Raya both on their radar.

De Gea is available as a free transfer option, following his eventual departure from Manchester United, and would provide experience to the position for Thomas Tuchel.

As per reports from The Times, Raya is being looked at as a future replacement for Neuer, as he pushes to leave Brentford this summer.

The Bees have placed a €40+m price tag on Raya, which the Catalan star has claimed is blocking clubs from making a bid, as he wants to play European football in 2023/24.