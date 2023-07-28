Barcelona tell youngster he is not for sale to calm fears ahead of new season

Barcelona have attempted to relax one of their youngsters ahead the final month of the transfer window, telling him that he will not be sold. Central defender Eric Garcia is arguably the player in Barcelona’s squad from last season that will have it most difficult to play this campaign, but the Blaugrana have explained that he is still part of their plans.

Following the arrival of Inigo Martinez, it further increases the depth in central defence available to Xavi Hernandez. Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo are the preferred pair from last season, and if Jules Kounde is not playing right-back, he too would be ahead of Garcia in the pecking order. That leaves Garcia as the fifth choice, not counting Marcos Alonso, who also played ahead of Garcia last season.

However according to MD, Xavi has told Garcia that excepting an offer they cannot refuse, then he will not be sold. Following rumours that he might leave, Garcia went to speak with the Barcelona coach to see whether there was any truth in them. Xavi told him that he was still counting on him, and that they value his professionalism, his technique on the ball, and the impact he has on the other youngsters in the dressing room.

For his part, Garcia is content in Barcelona, and thinks that long-term he can be successful in Catalonia. The report goes on to note that in light of that major competition, there is a good chance Xavi continues his experiment of placing Garcia at the base of midfield.

Perhaps the fact this report has made it into the public domain suggests that it was affecting Garcia, on or off the pitch, and now he should have the assurance to continue working without fear for his future. Equally, it seems unlikely at this stage that the Blaugrana are likely to make much money on the 22-year-old, and thus it might be smarter to hang onto Garcia until he (hopefully) performs better in order to attract interest in the future.