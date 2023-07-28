AS Monaco to rival West Ham for Real Betis’ Luiz Felipe

Real Betis are prepared to sell Luiz Felipe this summer with growing transfer interest from Ligue 1 and the Premier League.

The 26-year-old is under contract at the Estadio Benito Villamarin until 2027, but the Andalucians are open to a possible deal, as they aim to raise funds.

David Moyes’ West Ham have been tracking the versatile defender since the end of 2022 and they could make an offer for him at the start of August.

The Hammers are set for a busy few weeks, as they aim to reinvest the £100m fee brought in by Declan Rice’s sale, and defence is a key area in need of reinforcements for the Europa Conference League champions.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, French club AS Monaco are also monitoring Felipe, and they could rival West Ham with an offer.

Real Betis value Felipe at around €15m, with AS Monaco looking to gain an edge over West Ham, via an early bid.