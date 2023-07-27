Xavi Hernandez facing major dilemma as five players prepare to do battle for two positions

Having seen his Barcelona side lose 5-3 to Arsenal in a very competitive pre-season fixture on Thursday morning, Xavi Hernandez will no doubt have had many takeaways from the match.

Xavi will continue to run the rule over his squad during their pre-season schedule, which continues on Saturday against Real Madrid in Dallas, and as per Marca, he will have a big decision to make over the next few weeks.

Barcelona currently have five first team wingers at their disposal: Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Ferran Torres, Ansu Fati and Ez Abde. However, in his 4-3-3 system, he only has room for two, and only one in his four-midfielder tactic.

Especially with Torres and Abde having impressed against Arsenal, Xavi is sure to have a headache deciding who to go with. Dembele is almost a nailed starter on the right, which means that four players could be competing over one position.

It’s certainly not a bad problem for Xavi to have, and he will hope that his wingers continue to impress during the remainder of pre-season. However, he does risk having to leave multiple good options out of his Barcelona side.