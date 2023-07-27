WATCH: Highlights as Real Madrid beat Manchester United featuring brilliant overhead kick

Real Madrid continued their positive start to their preseason tour of the USA, with Barcelona next up in ‘friendly’ Clasico.

Los Blancos took the lead early doors against Manchester United, Antonio Rudiger lofting a lovely ball over the defence for Jude Bellingham to run onto. Bellingham controlled with his left and then chipped with his right for a brilliant opener.

Los Blancos were comfortable from there on, defending stoutly and not allowing United too many chances. On the break, they moved forward well, but could not force a second.

Until the 89th minute, when Lucas Vazquez picked out Joselu Mato, on for the final half hour, who thumped home a brilliant overhead kick to settle the tie.

While perhaps there was little in the way of swashbuckling in football, Carlo Ancelotti will be content that Real Madrid’s defending was solid. Since returning to the role, Ancelotti has always emphasized that if his team can defend well, they will win matches.