Villarreal’s transfer income reaches €100m with sale of Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan

On Thursday, Samuel Chukwueze’s move from Villarreal to AC Milan was confirmed. The 24-year-old leaves Los Groguets after six years at the club in order to embark of the next stage of his career in Italy.

Villarreal have netted €20m plus €8m in add-ons for Chukwueze, who had less than a year left on his contract in Castellon. Given these circumstances, the club will be rather pleased to have netted this amount.

Chukwueze has become the latest big-money move that Villarreal have been involved in his this summer, after Nicolas Jackson and Pau Torres joined Chelsea and Aston Villa respectively. As reported by Relevo, it means that the Yellow Submarine have accumulated over €100m from sales (Jackson €40m, Torres €33m).

Villarreal have already brought in several players for a fraction of this amount, which underlines how impressive their transfer policy has been. They will surely be competing for the European places again in 2023-24, despite these major sales.