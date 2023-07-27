Valencia identify Sevilla striker as replacement for Edinson Cavani

Valencia will be in the market for new forwards this summer. This is especially the case given that Edinson Cavani looks set to depart after just one year at the club.

Cavani has been linked with a move to Boca Juniors, and the Argentine giants are keen to tie up a deal as soon as possible. As a result, Valencia will need to quickly enter the market in order to sort a replacement for the Uruguayan.

According to Relevo, they have identified Rafa Mir as that man. The 26-year-old is not in Jose Luis Mendilibar’s plans at Sevilla for the new season, so he will be allowed to leave. Los Che appear to be the favourites to land his signature.

However, a deal is not particularly advanced as Valencia are not prepared to meet Sevilla’s current demands. They are hoping that these are lowered over the next few weeks so that a deal can be done.