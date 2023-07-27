Real Madrid very unhappy with Kylian Mbappe as 2024 move becomes “complicated”

Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain has been the most widely-discussed topic in world football over the last few weeks, following his declaration to not sign a new contract at the French champions.

It would mean that he is free to leave next summer, at which point he would likely join Real Madrid. However, with PSG determined not to lose him for nothing, and having transfer-listed him, the situation has become convoluted.

According to Sport Zone (via MD), Real Madrid have grown increasingly frustration with Mbappe and his representatives.

“Florentino Perez is angry with the representatives of Kylian Mbappe, who, according to him, did not hide their intentions enough and made things worse with the letter (sent to PSG), which was useless from his point of view.

“The president of Real Madrid believes that he is in a delicate position. The free arrival of Mbappe in 2024 is complicated and if he does not make a considerable economic effort this summer, he fears that the club’s representatives will be upset.”

Mbappe’s situation is sure to have many twists and turns before the end of the summer transfer window, but Real Madrid will desperately be hoping that they are still in a position to sign him for free in 2024.