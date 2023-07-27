Real Betis confirm signing of Barcelona defender with option to buy

Real Betis have agreed a deal with Barcelona to bring in 20-year-old defender Chadi Riad.

The Moroccan under-20 international had been impressing for Barcelona Atletic last season, and with little hope of making it into the first team, both sides have decided on a departure, with Betis the beneficiary.

While the deal will initially only be a loan, Sport say that Betis have an option to buy Riad at the end of his loan deal of around €3m.

Riad made his first-team debut last November in Barcelona’s final game before the World Cup, seeing a few minutes against Osasuna.

Tall and with an imposing physique, Riad is unlikely to have to many problems adapting to the physical demands of La Liga. Alongside central defenders Marc Bartra, Luiz Felipe and German Pezzella, Riad will likely compete for minutes from the bottom of the pecking order, but will have opportunities given the number of games Betis will play in three competitions.