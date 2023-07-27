Real Betis agree deal to sign seventh former Barcelona player with addition of creative midfielder

Real Betis have confirmed the signing of creative midfielder Alex Collado, who arrives on a free from Barcelona.

Collado, who had spent much of the last two seasons on loan at Granada first and then Elche, leaves Barcelona after 14 years at the club. The 24-year-old released a heartfelt farewell video, thanking the club and admitting that while he would have liked to play more, he accomplished his dream in appearing for the Blaugrana.

Collado has penned a six-year deal with Betis, becoming the seventh member of Manuel Pellegrini’s squad to have played for the Blaugrana after Claudio Bravo, Marc Bartra, Chadi Riad, Martin Montoya, Juan Miranda and Hector Bellerin. In total, he made two appearances at Barcelona, after a long stint with Barca Atletic, captaining them for a time.

According to Sport, Barcelona have agreed to pay the difference between his salary at Betis and that which they were playing for the remaining year of his deal in order to facilitate the move.

He is the latest through the door at Betis, after Isco, Bartra, Riad and Bellerin. He is expected to play a rotational role behind the likes of Juanmi, Isco, Nabil Fekir and Luiz Henrique.