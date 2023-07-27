Milan confirm signing of Nigerian star from Villarreal

Italian giants AC Milan have confirmed a deal for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, who leaves the club where he came through into professional football.

Chukwueze, 24, will join the Rossoneri on a five-year contract, and is expected to earn between €4-5m per year. The figures were not confirmed by Milan, but his transfer fee has been widely reported to be €20m plus €8m in variables.

Chukwueze leaves Villarreal after 207 first team appearances, 37 goals and 31 assists. With just a year remaining on his deal and no sign of a renewal, Villarreal saw themselves obligated to sell following what was by far his most successful campaign yet.

Milan receive a footballer who has always stood out for his ability to beat a defender, but added productivity to the havoc he caused, contributing to 24 goals last season.

Villarreal will now be on the hunt for a winger to fill his absence, following the aditions of Ben Brereton Diaz and Alexander Sorloth this summer.