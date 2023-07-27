Mallorca eyeing up move for Real Madrid starlet as replacement for Kang-in Lee

Earlier this summer, Mallorca parted ways with prized asset Kang-in Lee. The 22-year-old left the Balearic club in order to join Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth a reported €22m.

Mallorca have been on the lookout for a replacement for much of the last few weeks, and one of the options they are consider is Real Madrid’s Sergio Arribas, as reported by MD. Arribas has also attracted interest from several other LaLiga clubs, as well as teams in Germany.

Arribas, who had an outstanding 2022-23 season with Real Madrid Castilla, is expected to leave this summer in order to continue his career, and he would certainly be assured of a good amount of regular player time at Mallorca.

Real Madrid are reportedly asking for €10m, as well as 50% sell-on clause in order to part ways with Arribas this summer. Mallorca can afford this due to Lee’s sale, but it remains to be seen whether they do decide to pull the trigger.