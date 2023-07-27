Jude Bellingham explains bust up with Manchester United star

Real Madrid’s latest star signing Jude Bellingham has explained that he holds no hard feelings towards feisty Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez, after the two got into it during a friendly.

Ultimately, Bellingham came out the better, scoring early in a 2-0 victory for Real Madrid over Manchester United in Houston. However there was a bit of niggle between the two.

“The little tiff with Martinez is one of those things,” he told ESPN.

Yet Martinez sorted it out after the match with Bellingham.

“He is a brilliant player. I came in at half-time and I was f—ing this and f—ing that. But when he came over to wish me all the best when he came off, I really respected it. I know what goes on the pitch stays on the pitch. I saw him at the end of the game and wished him well.”

Few would want to take that aggression out of the game, provided the players can keep it in perspective.

“I can respect that when two players are trying to win for their team and can come together and be respectful after the game. He is a great competitor and a great player. Just like me, he wants to win. Sometimes it spills over. That is part of the game. I am really respectful. We can have that moment after the game.”

Bellingham has not stopped raking in the plaudits since arriving in Madrid, and this is just the latest incident that will please Madridistas, showing his character and competitive edge.

He has been praised for his technical ability, his maturity, and his physicality, although perhaps the most entertaining quality to attract attention is his perceived ‘lack of Englishness‘.