Granada complete signing of former Barcelona and Elche midfielder on free transfer

Granada are currently gearing up for their first season back in LaLiga. The Andalusian club secured promotion from the second tier of Spanish football in 2022-23 as champions, and they will be hoping to avoid immediately relegation when the new campaign gets underway soon.

Los Nazaries have already signed Shon Weissman and Famara Diedhiou this summer, and they recently completed the signing of Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo on a season-long loan deal. They have now made another addition after completing a deal for Gerard Gumbau.

Gumbau was a free agent after leaving relegated Elche when his contract expired earlier this summer, and he will now bolster Granada’s midfield options for the new season. The 28-year-old has also previously played for Barcelona, Leganes and Girona.

Gumbau was one of few players to impress for Elche during their utterly dismal 2022-23 campaign, and Granada will hope that he can make an impact when the new LaLiga season gets underway in just over two weeks’ time.