Edinson Cavani given five-day ultimatum to work out deal with Boca Juniors

Valencia striker Edinson Cavani appears to be on his way out of Mestalla this summer, one way or another.

The questions that need answering are the money and his destination. The Uruguayan forward has another year on his contract, and with no other sides willing to pay for him, he must work out a mutual termination with Los Che, agreeing how much of his €5.5m salary he must leave in the East of Spain.

However he has a deadline to do so. Boca Juniors, thought to be his preferred choice, have given him five days to resolve his contract situation. It is believed that Cavani already has terms agreed with Boca, but Relevo say they want to have Cavani available for their Round of 16 tie against Nacional in the Copa Libertadores. The deadline to register him for those games is 9pm Monday Buenos Aires time (02:00am CEST).

Thus it looks as if their impasse will be resolved in the coming days if Cavani wants a deal done, but it would be no surprise if Valencia dug their heels in until the last moment, knowing now that he has some incentive to get a deal done quickly.

After just seven La Liga goals last season, Los Che will no doubt be on the hunt for someone to lead their line next season, having lost Justin Kluivert too.