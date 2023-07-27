David Silva announces retirement from football after injury, following 19 trophies and 20 years

Spain and Manchester City legend David Silva has retired from football after 20 years in the game.

Silva was due to prepare for another season with Real Sociedad this campaign, but the 37-year-old suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in preseason training, which was due to keep him out a number of months. As a result, he has decided to call time on a glittering career.

Silva moved to Valencia from his native Canary Islands home as a youngster, where he would become a key part of the first team at Mestallla, winning the Copa del Rey – he also had a season at Eibar on loan prior to his breakthrough.

He would then go on to appear for Manchester City for a decade following a €28.75m move in 2010. There he conquered every trophy available to him other than the Champions League, bringing in a golden era for the club. Amongst his honours were four Premier League trophies.

Between 2008 and 2012, he was also part of all three historic Spain sides that won two Euros and a World Cup in succession. He would call time on his Spain career in 2018, after 125 caps and 35 goals, finishing fourth in their all-time top scorers list behind Fernando Torres, Raul Gonzalez and David Villa.

🏆 x2 Copa del Rey

🏆 x4 Premier League

🏆 x2 FA Cup

🏆 x5 League Cup

🏆 x3 Community Shield

🏆 Mundial

🏆 x2 Eurocopa Silva, leyenda. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/OVDJzXqgNx — Relevo (@relevo) July 27, 2023

Silva would return to Spain in 2020, joining Real Sociedad on a free. There he would become an instrumental part of their success under Imanol Alguacil, contributing to their Copa del Rey win and their Champions League qualification for the first time in a decade last year.

In total, Silva secured 19 trophies, playing 744 times at club level, recording 121 goals and 194 assists. One of the all-time greats of Spanish and world football, Silva will no doubt be sorely missed by fans and all of those working in the game.