Carlo Ancelotti hints that Real Madrid do not need Kylian Mbappe following Manchester United win

Real Madrid cruised to a 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday night, looking at home in their new 4-4-2 diamond system. That was evidenced by the goals scored by Jude Bellingham from midfield, and then the stunning bicycle kick from Joselu Mato.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has consistently been quizzed on whether Los Blancos would be bringing in a new number nine to complement the current squad, the biggest debate in the Spanish capital now.

“The squad is good, we are complete,” Ancelotti told Relevo.

Equally, this is all happening in the context of Kylian Mbappe’s impasse with Paris Saint-Germain over his future. Asked again about Mbappe specifically, he responded simply ‘next question’.

Later Ancelotti was asked about how he handles the fact that Real Madrid’s promising young core are pushing the veterans for their positions. He was clear that a lack of ego is vital.

“Luckily we have a team without ego. This makes it easier to control the dressing room.”

“It would be a problem if I had a team without quality.”

There is no doubt that the culture at Real Madrid, imparted by the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, has been a vital part of their success in recent years.

Some have wondered whether Mbappe, a star who eclipses all in Paris, might face some issues coming into such a different power structure, although this seems unlikely to be a major issue. There will no doubt be some that point out that Mbappe has a(n understandably) large ego, but Cristiano Ronaldo was similarly the centre of attention for his entire career, but had nine successful years in Spain.