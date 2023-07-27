Barcelona star doubtful for Saturday’s pre-season Clasico encounter following back injury

Almost all of Barcelona’s first team squad featured in Thursday morning’s pre-season friendly match against Arsenal, which finished 5-3 to the Premier League side. In terms of senior players, only Inigo Martinez, Clement Lenglet are Gavi played no part.

All three missed the match due to various injuries, and according to MD, both Lenglet and Gavi could miss Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated Clasico fixture, which will see Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in Dallas.

Xavi Hernandez revealed that Gavi is suffering from discomfort in his back, and if he does not sufficiently recover by the weekend, he could be forced to miss out against Real Madrid.

Despite it being pre-season, the fixture on Saturday is likely to be anything but friendly, and Gavi would surely epitomise that if he does play. However, that may not be the case.

Barcelona will certainly want Gavi to get minutes in his legs before the start of the new season next month, so they will be hoping that he recovers as soon as possible.