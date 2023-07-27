Barcelona set for €60m boost after re-working economic lever agreement

Barcelona believe they will be able to register all of the players who have signed new deals and those they have brought in with a new sale of their assets.

Last summer Barcelona sold off 49.9% of their subsidiary business Barca Studios, in charge of audiovisual rights and distribution, to Socios and Orpheus Media, 24.5% to each, in exchange for €200m in total.

However after Barcelona agreed that those companies could delay €60m worth of payments for those percentages until December, it left them needing money to fill that gap in order to keep their salary limit at the same level.

As per El Confidencial (via Sport), Barcelona have now struck a new agreement for both Orpheus Media and Socios to cede 8% of their shares, so that Barcelona can re-sell 16% of it to an unnamed German investor.

That will allow Barcelona to incorporate €60m with immediate effect, in theory solving their salary limit issues.

It is not yet clear how this will work with the latest set of rules implemented by La Liga. Last November La Liga brought in new rules stating that only 5% of income from the sale of assets could be counted towards the salary limit, hence why there was been little talk of economic levers this summer. That would make the addition a somewhat minuscule €3m, if that were the case.

Presumably Barcelona have gotten the green light from La Liga to carry out this operation, and have it count to theirs, perhaps regarding it as part of a previous deal.

