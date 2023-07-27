Barcelona re-activate operation to sign highly-rated Spanish wonderkid

Despite having already signed three player so far this summer, and with a deal for Vitor Roque to join in 2024 also agreed, Barcelona are still looking to make further additions to Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

A right-back is high on the agenda, with no natural option expected to be part of Xavi’s plans at this stage (Sergino Dest is likely to be moved on). However, that could soon change in the next few weeks, as Barcelona have re-activated their operation to sign Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid, as reported by Relevo.

Barcelona held talks with Fresneda’s representatives earlier this month, but they had recently cooled their interest. They now appear to be re-ignited it, and a deal is likely to be worked on over the next few weeks.

Fresneda is expected to leave Real Valladolid this summer following their relegation from LaLiga, and Barcelona will hope that they are able to come to an agreement to sign the highly-rated 18-year-old, despite their poor financial situation.