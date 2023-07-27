Atletico Madrid and Uruguay icon Diego Godin announces retirement from football

After David Silva announced this retirement from football earlier on Thursday after sustaining a serious knee injury, another former LaLiga star has also called time on their career: Diego Godin.

As reported by German Garcia Grova, the 37-year-old central defender, who currently plays for Velez Sarsfield, has decided to hang up his boots after a long a prestigious career.

🚨Diego Godín SE RETIRA del fútbol profesional. 👉🏾Ayer, a última hora, agradeció el ofrecimiento de #Nacional 🇺🇾 y comunicó que ante #Huracan será su último partido como futbolista. pic.twitter.com/QpqJhpO2FW — Germán García Grova (@GerGarciaGrova) July 27, 2023

Godin is very much an icon at Atletico Madrid. He spent nine years at the club between 2010 and 2019, and played a massive part in their remarkable success during that period.

He helped Atletico win their first LaLiga title back in 18 years back in 2014, scoring an equaliser against Barcelona on matchday 38 which ensured they won the league. He also won two Europa League titles, one Copa del Rey, three European Super Cups and one Spanish Super Cup.

Godin will no doubt be celebrated by Atletico Madrid supporters for many years to come, and many have taken the opportunity to pay tribute to him following news of his retirement.