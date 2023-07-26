WATCH: Lionel Messi highlights after ridiculous performance in first Inter Miami start

Quite clearly, Major League Soccer is at an entirely different level, and circumstances are entirely different, but watching Lionel Messi rip it up for Inter Miami must have Barcelona fans feeling a slight pang of regret that they couldn’t make a move happen. Not least with Sergio Busquets looking as telepathic as ever in combination with the Argentine.

After floating a free-kick into the top corner on his debut against Cruz Azul in stoppage time, Messi made his first Inter Miami start against Atlanta United on Tuesday night.

Messi is very good, enjoy this fact, that is all.pic.twitter.com/ebapjbaKDv — Football España (@footballespana_) July 26, 2023

In a 4-0 victory, Messi fired Miami to the top of their Leagues Cup group with two goals and an assist in his 78 minutes of action, before receiving a standing ovation from the crowd as he sauntered off.

Messi to David Beckham after scoring 😂 pic.twitter.com/3V0S5temHm — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 26, 2023

One of those goals was assisted by Sergio Busquets, and he doesn’t even have Jordi Alba flying down the left side yet. There is a chance that Luis Suarez joins them too, to complete the reunion.