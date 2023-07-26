Valencia negotiating double-loan deal including Moroccan World Cup star

Valencia are looking to improve the squad at Ruben Baraja’s disposal this summer, but as is always the case with Los Che these days, that first requires exits.

According to Relevo, Valencia are in talks over a double loan deal with recently relegated Real Valladolid. Brazilian striker Marcos Andre would head to La Pucela on loan for the season, giving them an option up front, with a €4m obligatory buy clause included should they win promotion.

Going the other way would be Morocco star Selim Amallah. The attacking midfielder played well in between injuries after joining Valladolid in January of last year, scoring twice and assisting once in seven matches. However bringing Andre in and loaning Amallah out would allow them to save on salaries overall.

The deal reportedly hinges on Andre giving the green light. He has been a bit-part player for Los Che of late, and La Pucela is the place where he first inspired Valencia to spend €8.5m on him, showing bright potential in La Liga.

It could be a deal that works for all involved, certainly Valencia – Valladolid would be betting that Manager Paulo Pezzolano could get the best out of Andre.