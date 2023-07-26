Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign Barcelona midfielder if Harry Kane is sold this summer

Barcelona have been looking to sell numerous first team players over the last few weeks, so that they are able to improve their precarious financial situation.

One of those heavily linked with a departure is Franck Kessie. The Ivorian only joined from AC Milan last summer, but he now looks set to leave having been transfer-listed by the LaLiga champions, who have already signed Ilkay Gundogan in his place.

Juventus have been the favourites to sign Kessie, although Barcelona want to sell him to the Premier League instead. Tottenham Hotspur could be the side that buys him, with Sport reporting that they are willing to enter the race to secure his signature.

However, the report states that Spurs will only do so if Harry Kane is sold to Bayern Munich this summer. This would allow them to have the funds available to spend on Kessie, who is likely to cost approximately €15m.

Barcelona are keen to sell Kessie permanently, rather than a loan which has been proposed by Juventus. They will now surely be hoping that Kane leaves Spurs, so that they are able to organise a deal.