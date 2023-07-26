Real Madrid yet to register Jude Bellingham with LaLiga ahead of new season

Real Madrid made a flying start to the transfer window, signing Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu Mato last month, before adding Arda Guler to their squad earlier in July.

The arrivals have generated much excitement among Madridistas, and they will be hoping to hit the ground running when the new season gets underway in just over two weeks’ time.

Among those to join, it is Bellingham that has generated the most excitement. The 20-year-old was a big-money move from Borussia Dortmund, and he is projected to have a long and successful career at Los Blancos.

However, he has yet to be registered with LaLiga, as reported by MD. This means that, at this stage, he is not able to Athletic Club on the opening day. Dani Ceballos, who signed a new contract earlier this summer, has also yet to be registered.

All of Real Madrid’s other signings have been registered: Guler on the 14th of July, Brahim on Tuesday with Garcia and Joselu having been so on Wednesday.

The reason for this is yet to be defined, but given that there is still 18 days until Real Madrid’s first match, it should be that Bellingham is registered comfortably ahead of the deadline for matchday one.