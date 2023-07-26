Real Madrid player patches up spat with coach following heated training session

Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin is not having the easiest summer at the club, but he has at least settled tensions with his goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis – who tend to be a goalkeepers closest ally.

Lunin has elected to see out his contract with Real Madrid, despite the fact that Carlo Ancelotti has been lobbying for a new back-up to Thibaut Courtois for over a year now.

On Monday, Lunin and Llopis were seen getting increasingly frustrated with each other, following Los Blancos’ 3-2 win over Milan – a game where some felt the Ukrainian was at fault for the Italian opener.

💥Dos hombres tranquilos apunto de explotar 👀El brutal enfado entre Lunin y Llopishttps://t.co/12VosulXFF pic.twitter.com/BY6wfjoPxp — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) July 25, 2023

However at the beginning of the next training session, Marca showed footage of Llopis hugging and kissing Lunin on the forehead, a clear show of affection.

Llopis y Lunin lo arreglan con un beso en el entrenamiento

▶️https://t.co/M6DFf1fAQB — MARCA TV (@MARCATV) July 25, 2023

The reality is that whenever there is a visible disagreement within a football team, the optics are less than ideal, but it is normal and healthy for teammates to get frustrated with each other at some point, given the amount of time they spend in close proximity.