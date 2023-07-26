Real Betis confirm signing of former Real Madrid and Sevilla midfielder Isco

Real Betis have announced the signing of Isco Alarcon on a free transfer. The 31-year-old has become the fifth signing of the summer for Los Verdiblancos.

Isco had been a free agent since leaving Betis’ fierce rivals Sevilla in December, following a breakdown in relationship between him and a number of club officials, including then-Sporting Director Monchi.

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that Betis had agreed a one-year deal to sign Isco, whom head coach Manuel Pellegrini had previously worked with at Real Madrid, and the club have now confirmed the deal, using a rather striking video to do so.

⚔🛡🐺 Entrego mi vida y mi honor a la Guardia del Real Betis Balompié, durante esta noche y todas las que estén por venir. pic.twitter.com/3ER8QphTO8 — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) July 26, 2023

Isco joins Ayoze Perez, Marc Roca, Hector Bellerin and Marc Bartra in having signed for Betis this summer, and he is likely to replace Sergio Canales in the first team setup, following the 32-year-old’s move to Monterrey.

It has been a very productive transfer window for Real Betis, and with deals for Barcelona pair Alex Collado and Chadi Riad set to be finalised, it will be getting even better.