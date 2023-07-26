Rayo Vallecano agree terms with Atletico Madrid over re-signing of 22-year-old striker

In recent weeks, Atletico Madrid’s focus has been on moving players on, both on loan and permanently. The likes of Geoffrey Kondogbia and Renan Lodi have already left, and they are expected to be followed out the door by several others.

One of those that looks likely to leave is Sergio Camello, as he was left out on Atletico’s pre-season tour of South Korea. The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Rayo Vallecano, where he impressed under the guidance of then-head coach Andoni Iraola.

Despite Iraola now having left, Rayo remain very interested in Camello, and as reported by MD, they have agreed a deal with Atletico to re-sign him for the 2023-24 season. All that remains is the player’s approval.

Camello is not part of Diego Simeone’s plans at Atletico Madrid for the upcoming season, so he must now decide whether to accept Rayo Vallecano’s proposal to play at Vallecas for another year.