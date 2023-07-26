Radamel Falcao keen to remain at Rayo Vallecano despite interest from Saudi Arabia

2022-23 was a difficult season for Radamel Falcao. The veteran striker was unable to establish himself for Rayo Vallecano, and appearances were very scarce.

Despite this, Falcao is happy at Rayo (as per Relevo) and is keen to see out the remainder of his contract, which expires at the end of next season. He is planning to remain at the club for the upcoming campaign.

Falcao has been attracting interest over the last few weeks, with the same report stating that no less than four Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on signing him, as are Brazilian sides Vasco da Gama and Gremio.

Falcao’s decision to join Rayo in 2021 was for personal reasons, rather than financial, and it appears that money is still not on his mind at this stage.

Currently, Rayo Vallecano are in the dark over Falcao’s future, as he has yet to speak to the club over his intentions. It remains to be seen how the situation plays out.