Joan Laporta’s critical Josep Maria Bartomeu quotes surface following Barcelona deal with Qatar

On Wednesday, reports emerged that Barcelona are due to receive a €100m cash injection from Qatar. The payment will allow the club to register all of its players with LaLiga ahead of the new season.

Joan Laporta visited Qatar earlier this year, which is believed to be where this agreement was formed. It is not yet known whether this is a one-off, or whether it will be a rolling agreement between the two parties.

Following this news, quotes from Laporta back in 2015 have re-emerged. The 61-year-old criticised previous President Josep Maria Bartomeu’s decision to partner with Qatar when he spoke to FourFourTwo.

“They (Bartomeu) prefer Qatar, they prefer to sell practically most of our assets to Qatar because it’s not only the sponsorship of our shirt, under that contract, there are more assets. If you go to the club you’ll will see that Qatar is everywhere.”

Understandably, the situation does not sit right with some Barcelona supporters, although others are pleased that the club will be able to ease its financial burdens for at least a little while.