Gabri Veiga closer to staying at Celta Vigo as Premier League clubs look elsewhere

Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga looked certain to leave the club in April, but gradually the tide is turning towards another year at Afouteza. Veiga’s primary suitors appear otherwise occupied.

President Carlos Mourino told the press on multiple occasions that Veiga would be sold for his release clause of €40m this summer, but as the weeks drift on, no side has made a move for him. Manchester City, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Liverpool have all been strongly linked to Veiga, but Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that none of the key players that may move for him are close to a deal.

“No concrete news yet on Veiga, honestly. Manchester City are busy with different things now, Chelsea have always been there since May but I think it’s completely different player and situation so not to be compared with Kudus. I’d keep the race open because there’s still no official bid, release clause remains €40m,” he explained on his Substack column.

Meanwhile Relevo, who have close links to Celta, claim that those at the club believe he is now closer to remaining at the club than leaving this summer, others putting the chances at 50-60% that he goes.

Veiga’s slae will define the transfer market for Celta, given the presumed €40m fee will fund their squad rebuild, whereas without that money, Rafael Benitez will be working with a much more minor tweaking of the squad.

Captain Iago Aspas said before the end of the season that he would advise Veiga to remain for at least one more season in Vigo, having just made his breakthrough into the first team last season. It could well help the 21-year-old to have a full campaign as a starter.