Fabrizio Romano provides update on Ivan Fresneda future, including links to Milan and Barcelona

Real Valladolid starlet Ivan Fresneda remains a curious case this summer, having been linked to tens of clubs during the last six months. Yet the 18-year-old appears to have no clear destination at this point, despite so much rumoured interest.

Most recently Bournemouth were linked with a move for Fresneda, but those whispers appeared to have died down. They follow on from some of the largest clubs in Europe, Borussia Dortmund, Newcastle United, Milan, and Barcelona, who are yet to sign a right-back this summer.

Despite the lack of movement, Fabrizio Romano still believes he is more likely to be on the move than not.

“Yes, I think his move remains likely,” Romano told Caught Offside.

“Rumours about Bournemouth are not confirmed, AC Milan had his name on their shortlist but they decided to focus on different deals, while Barcelona also met his agents but now working on other options (I’d always include Cancelo on their list).”

One side that do appear to have dropped out of the running are Arsenal, who have signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

“Arsenal always considered Timber a versatile, smart option there; the best on the market according to Gunners board,” Romano explained on his Substack column.

Valladolid have just been relegated to Segunda in Spain, something that is more likely to impulse a move for what some are calling one of the best prospects at the position for his age.

Meanwhile La Pucela have just made a €12m deal to sell Gonzalo Plata to Al Sadd, so are not in desperate need of cash. With Canadian striker Cyle Larin likely to move on too, they can very much afford to hold out for the price that they want.