Barcelona to receive €100m from Qatar, payment will allow all first team players to be registered

Barcelona’s financial struggles have been well-known for some time now, but they could be about to take a major step in terms of rectifying the situation.

As reported by Ferran Correas, Barcelona will receive a major financial boost from Qatar, who will send a €100m payment to the Blaugrana. LaLiga have looked into the deal, and it has been given their blessing. It could be announced as early as Thursday.

🚨 The new source of income is coming from Qatar! It's thought to be worth around €100m and it could be announced tomorrow. The operation has been approved by La Liga and will allow for the club to register both signings and renewals. @ferrancorreas pic.twitter.com/dWXDwa40x4 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 26, 2023

The deal will be massive for Barcelona. It is expected to allow them to register their new signings (Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Oriol Romeu), as well as the new contracts of existing players such as Ronald Araujo and club captain Sergi Roberto.

It remains to be seen whether it will allow Barcelona to make further signings this summer. They are targeting a new right-back and another midfielder, although sales will also be required, even if the Qatar payment covers this.