Barcelona squad outline goal to win 2023-24 Champions League

Although Barcelona had a successful 2022-23 season, during which they won their first LaLiga title in four years, they had a rather disastrous time in Europe.

They failed to qualify from their Champions League group consisting of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen, finishing third. This meant that they dropped into the Europa League, where they were knocked out by Manchester United in the knockout round.

Barcelona are keen to put that disappointment behind them, and according to MD, they are determined to be competitive in next season’s Champions League. They have set lofty ambitions to win the competition, which they have not done since the 2014-15 treble-winning season.

Xavi Hernandez’s men will have to be at the top of their game in order to do this, especially with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid also gunning for glory. However, considering their transfer business, Barcelona appear to be in a better condition than last season.