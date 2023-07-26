Barcelona seal €15m buyback option for young midfielder whose departure will be confirmed later this week

Last week, Barcelona agreed a deal with Porto for the sale of Nico Gonzalez. The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Valencia, was recently told by Xavi Hernandez that he is not in his plans for the upcoming season.

As a result, Barcelona were able to negotiate a deal with Porto for Nico, and they will net €11m as part of the arrangement, as reported by MD. The deal will be completed on Thursday, and Nico has agreed a four-year contract with his new club.

Barcelona had been working on inserting a buyback clause into the deal for Nico, and the same report has stated that they have been successful in this. Porto have agreed to a €15m option, which represents a very good piece of business for the reigning LaLiga champions.

Nico will now look to continue his blossoming career in Portugal, but given the nature of the deal, there is a very strong chance that he returns to Barcelona in the future if he impresses at his new club.