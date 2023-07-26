Barcelona release squad numbers for pre-season tour of United States

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Barcelona will belatedly begin their schedule of fixtures of their pre-season tour of the United States when they take on Arsenal in Los Angeles.

The cancellation of last weekend’s match against Juventus means that their schedule is starting later than planned. Barcelona will play three matches as part of the tour, with the headline game being against Real Madrid this weekend.

Barcelona have announced the squad numbers for their pre-season fixtures, and there are several interested points to notice. Alejandro Balde takes #3, with new signings Inigo Martinez, Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu taking #5, #14 and #18 respectively.

🚨 The jersey numbers for the 2023 summer tour in the United States! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/1ZdxJfx1qM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 26, 2023

Sergino Dest and Clement Lenglet, who both returned to the club this summer but have been heavily linked with departing again, have been given #2 and #12 respectively.

It remains to be seen whether these selections are reflective of what numbers these players will take for the new season, which gets underway for Barcelona in just over two weeks’ time.