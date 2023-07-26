Barcelona release first white kit since 1979 as away strip

What had been heavily rumoured, has been confirmed. Barcelona will play in white for the first time since the 1970s this season.

The Blaugrana came close to doing so last season, wearing an off grey kit with a blue and red cross in the middle, but have now released a white shirt.

It is the first time that they will wear a white top since playing Ipswich Town in the 1979, when they took each other on over two legs in the Cup Winners’ Cup, which Ipswich won 2-1.

White a surprise! Presenting the 2023/24 FC Barcelona away kit 😍 pic.twitter.com/IAdHaAgTJQ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 26, 2023

It is predicted they will debut this kit in their first preseason friendly of the season, against Arsenal in Los Angeles on Wednesday night local time.

The shirt has very little other detailing with only the sponsors appearing in blue, and a red trim at the end of the sleaves.

Barcelona had been through a series of luminescent away kits during the early stages of the 2010s, but appear to be moving away from those designs now.