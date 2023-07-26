Barcelona planning to sell exciting young winger with re-purchase option

As a result of their precarious financial situation, Barcelona are looking to sell a number of players this summer, and it won’t just be first teamers that are on the chopping block.

Chadi Riad is expected to join Real Betis in the next few days, and his ex-Barca Atletic teammate Estanis Pedrola could soon be joining him in heading for the exit door.

According to Santi Ovalle, Barcelona are hoping to sell Pedrola next week. They are intending to let him leave permanent, but with retaining a re-purchase option, similar to the operation for Nico Gonzalez, who is set to join Porto, and Riad.

Estanis Pedrola titular con el Barça B vs Hospi. La próxima semana debe acelerarse su salida. Contado en @QueThiJugues, la fórmula elegida es venda + recompra pero no se descarta cesión pura. Tiene clubes interesados en España, Holanda, Bélgica, Francia e Italia #fcblive pic.twitter.com/7WCm9HVxw0 — Santi Ovalle (@santiovalle) July 26, 2023

Pedrola has attracted interest from several clubs in Spain, and Barcelona will no doubt be inundated with offers for the 19-year-old winger, who had an excellent season for Barca Atletic last season.

The sell with re-purchase option is a very sensible approach for Barcelona. It allows them to make much-needed funds now, and they will then have the chance to re-sign these players if they establish themselves at their new clubs.