Barcelona hoping to close deal in coming days which will allow player registrations

Barcelona currently have just 13 players registered with La Liga, as the start of the new season and their first fixture against Getafe begin to peak their head around the corner.

If they want Xavi Hernandez to have his entire squad available for that Getafe clash, then they have 18 days to fix it. Recently it was reported that delayed payments from the sale of 49.5% of Barca Studios last summer could cause them significant issues, but Barcelona appear to have solved that issue.

However the Blaugrana are also working on a separate deal which MD say will allow them to register the contract renewals of Ronald Araujo, Gavi, Sergi Roberto, Marcos Alonso and Inaki Pena, as well as new sigings Oriol Romeu, Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez.

Yuste: "Perhaps some players are missing. Since Xavi arrived, we have tried to give him everything that he and his coaching staff wanted. Barça was almost dead when we arrived two years ago. We were able to right the course of a ship that was about to sink." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 25, 2023

That deal is due to be completed before the weekend, if all goes to plan, and presumably would be a form of sponsorship.

The report finishes with the line that from within Barcelona they are showing absolute confidence that Xavi will have all of his players available for the La Liga kick-off, but it would only make sense for that to be the case.

Anything else would be a concern, but it will reassure Barcelona fans that at least there is some form of work being done to make that hapen.