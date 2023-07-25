Villarreal on the hunt for new star as Milan seal deal with Nigerian forward

Villarreal must go on the hunt for attacking talent after they agreed a deal to sell Samuel Chukwueze to Milan on Monday.

The Nigerian winger, 24, contributed 24 goals and assists last season in what was his best season yet for the Yellow Submarine. Proving decisive for them under Quique Setien, with just a year left on his deal, they have decided to cash in on Chukwueze.

Samuel Chukwueze al Milan. El plan es que firme el miércoles: contrato de 5 años. El fichaje está cerrado al 100% 🔒🇳🇬🔒@relevo — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 24, 2023

Capped 28 times by Nigeria, Milan are set to sign him to five-year deal in Serie A, as per Matteo Moretto. The transfer will set them back a total of €20m plus €8m in variables, which will look very cheap if Chukwueze delivers on his potential.

El Milan cierra el fichaje de Chukwueze por 20M€ fijos más 8 en bonus. ⬇️🇳🇬 https://t.co/7TEIOEATXG — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) July 24, 2023

Villarreal already have Ben Brereton Diaz, Gerard Moreno, Yeremy Pino and Jose Luis Morales in attack, but will no doubt feel obliged to enter the market for a replacement this summer. With Arnaut Danjuma and Nico Jackson also leaving in attack, they will at the very least want a wider forward that specialises in beating their defender.