UEFA confirm Osasuna’s participation in 2023-24 Europa Conference League, disciplinary proceedings opened on separate matter

On Tuesday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned Osasuna’s exclusion from next season’s Europa Conference League, paving the way for Jagoba Arrasate’s side to take their place in the competition.

UEFA had barred Osasuna following an investigation into match-fixing offences which took place between 2012 and 2014, for which several of their former board members were charged. However, this has now been rescinded.

In a statement, UEFA have confirmed Osasuna’s place in the 2023-24 Europa Conference League, although they did reveal that they are opening disciplinary proceedings over a separate matter.

“Following a separate investigation conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector, separate disciplinary proceedings have been opened by UEFA against CA Osasuna in view of the filing of a claim made by the club CA Osasuna before the ordinary state courts in Pamplona. A decision on the matter will be rendered and announced in due course.”

It remains to be seen what this issue is, but it will not affect Osasuna’s ability to take their place in Europe next season, much to the delights of club officials and fans.