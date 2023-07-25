Saudi Arabia come after Antoine Griezmann with mammoth bid

Saudi Arabia’s bid to bring the top players in the world to the Middle East continues, with Antoine Griezmann the latest target.

As per Achraf Ben Ayad, Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal recently made an offer for Griezmann of around €40m, although it is not yet clear what he would earn in wages.

The Frenchman has just found his groove again at Atletico, and it seems as if he is set on leading Los Colchoneros into battle this season. While it is not impossible for an offer of that magnitude to turn a player’s head too, it would be a surprise if he were to head to the Middle East.

🚨🚨🚨 الهلال قدم عرض مغريا جدا لغريزمان في الأيام الماضية ✅✅✅ عرضوا عليه 40 مليون سنويا 💴✅✅ pic.twitter.com/IaDYbX9KL1 — Achraf Ben Ayad (@Benayadachraf) July 24, 2023

It seems a strange time for Al Hilal to be making offers for Griezmann too, while they court Kylian Mbappe quite openly. Unless it was their intention to bring Griezmann and pair the two together, making it more comfortable for Mbappe, but it seems highly unlikely to come to fruition.