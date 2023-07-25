Real Sociedad pick up promising young Chelsea striker

Real Sociedad continue to look for young talent with which to reinforce their own talented ranks in Donostia-San Sebastian. Their latest conquest is another Scandinavian forward.

After Aleksandar Isak (Swedish) and Alexander Sorloth (Norwegian), La Real will complete the signing of former Chelsea striker Bryan Fiabema, who is a free agent after leaving the London side this summer.

Excl: Real Sociedad are set to sign 20 year striker Bryan Fiabema, available on free transfer after decision to part ways with Chelsea ⚪️🔵🤝🏻 Fiabema left Chelsea academy for new opportunity, moving to Spain after Tudor Mendel to Anderlecht and Henry Lawrence to Standard Liége. pic.twitter.com/QIIJFkHC9N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023

Fiabema debuted in his native Norway with Tromso in 2019, before a move to Chelsea. He would then have loan spells at Rosenborg (14 games, 2 goal and 4 assists) and Forest Green Rovers (14 games, 1 goal 2 assists).

Presumably he will first be incorporated into Real Sociedad B first of all, but no doubt La Real will have made the signing with a view to developing for the first team. Ahead of him in the pecking order currently are Umar Sadiq, Carlos Fernandez, Jon Karrikaburu and Mohamed-Ali Cho, although he was often used wider last season by Imanol Alguacil.