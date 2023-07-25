Real Madrid starlet to miss Manchester United clash as recovery is prolonged

Real Madrid starlet Arda Guler may be made to wait longer to pull on the famous white shirt for the first time. The Turkish talent is a doubt for their clash against Manchester United on Wednesday night local time.

Guler missed Real Madrid’s preseason opener with Milan on Sunday as a precaution, having picked up a light muscle strain. Ahead of their clash with United, Guler returned to training with the side, but Cope say that half of his session was in the gym, later doing some work with the group.

He is set to be the only absence from the tie, with Alvaro Odriozola back in full training and likely to be available against United.

Guler has been impressing in training since he joined Los Blancos, and increasingly looks as if he will have a significant role to play in their season. Guler profiles as the most obvious alternative to Jude Bellingham in number 10 role as things stand.