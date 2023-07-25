Real Madrid goalkeeping coach and Andriy Lunin get into heated argument in training

Real Madrid’s goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis is used to making his feelings clear in training, but on Monday, back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin responded.

According to Relevo, Llopis felt he was at fault for Milan’s opening goal during a friendly on Sunday. During a 10-minute tirade, Llopis went on to point out where he was going wrong, but this time Lunin showed quite clearly that he did not agree with his coach.

Thibaut Courtois, who was also present, listened to both, and did add some small contributions to the conversation but largely stayed out of it.

They go on to say that Llopis and Lunin generally have a good relationship, like father and son, also underlining that Lunin itends to take criticism well.

However Lunin is aware that he does not have the trust of Carlo Ancelotti, and thus likely Llopis, but has still elected to stay at the club this sesaon. Ancelotti has advocated for a replacement goalkeeper for Lunin since last summer.

The Ukrainian shot-stopper appears content to continue behind Courtois, knowing an injury, as happened last season, is his ticket onto the pitch for some of the biggest games on the planet.