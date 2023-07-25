Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico to go back in for surgery – condition stable

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico returned to hospital for further surgery on Monday, but is thought to be in stable condition.

Rico suffered serious head trauma in May after a horse-riding accident in Andalusia, and spent nearly three weeks in an induced coma. After over a month in intensive care, Rico eventually made it out and was recovering on a ward.

However according to Muchodeporte (via MD), Rico will go back in for surgery on Monday. Rico was not in serious danger, but after an aneurysm was found, doctors have decided to remove it.

The 29-year-old appears to be in good condition, but obviously any surgery involves inherent risks. Rico’s recovery on the whole is thought to be going well.

With Keylor Navas set to leave, and Rico absent, Luis Enrique is reportedly looking to recruit a back-up goalkeeper for Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG, and it may be a Barcelona player that fills that gap.