Martin Braithwaite re-joins Espanyol training camp following AWOL stint

Earlier this week, it was reported that Espanyol striker Martin Braithwaite left the club’s pre-season training camp on his own accord, and without notifying any members of staff or teammates. This was after he refused to play in a friendly match against Cadiz.

The 32-year-old is unwilling to remain at Los Pericos following their relegation from LaLiga last season, as confirmed by Sporting Director Fran Garagarza, and this has been viewed as an attempt to force through a move away from the club.

It doesn’t look like being successful, and RAC1 (via Relevo) has now reported that Braithwaite has re-joined Espanyol’s training camp. However, he is now expected to be harshly punished by the club following his excursions.

With Joselu Mato having left to join Real Madrid this summer, Braithwaite had been viewed as the main man in attack for Espanyol, although following this debacle, his future at the club looks to be far from certain.