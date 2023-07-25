Atletico Madrid Valencia

Marseille rule out move for Valencia defender, also “very difficult” to sign Atletico Madrid star

Valencia are likely to incur another summer transfer window of their players being poached by other clubs. Giorgi Mamardashvili and Yunus Musah, two of their most valuable assets, have been heavily linked with moves away, and right-back Thierry Correia could also leave.

Fortunately for Los Che, the latter looks more likely to stay, following reports from Ruben Uria that Marseille have pulled out of the race to sign the Portuguese, after they deemed a move as “impossible”.

The same report states that Marseille have been working on a deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Lemar on loan for the 2023-24 season. However, they are cooled their interest at this stage as they see it as very difficult to complete.

Marseille already signed Geoffrey Kondogbia and Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid earlier this summer, and Lemar could well be the next to go if they rekindle their interest later down the line. However, for the time being at least, the Frenchman will be staying in Madrid.

