Kylian Mbappe’s family accept record-breaking €1bn offer from Al Hilal

Earlier this week, news broke of Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal submitted a record-breaking €300m offer to Paris Saint-Germain in order to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe, whose future at Paris Saint-Germain has been the subject of intense speculation over the last few weeks, will be over a one-year contract as part of the deal, which would see him earn an eye-watering €700m. It would also allow him to join Real Madrid next summer.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio (via Sport), Mbappe’s family are ready for the 24-year-old to accept Al Hilal’s offer, which would make him the highest-paid footballer on the planet.

Mbappe has previously stated that he wants to see out the remainder of his contract, which would allow him to join Real Madrid as a free agent next summer. This deal would allow to do that, although he would make a lot more money over the year, as would PSG.

Mbappe is still weighing up the offer, but irrespective of whether he accepts it or not, it appears likely that he will be wearing the white of Real Madrid from next summer onwards.