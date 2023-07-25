Jose Mourinho goes shopping at former club as Roma and Real Madrid agree deal for highly-rated youngster

It has been a busy summer transfer window so far for Real Madrid, as they have already signed Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Joselu Mato and Arda Guler for Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad.

At this stage, departures are being focused on, particularly in regards to some of their promising young players. Rafa Marin looks to be leaving on loan, and Julen Jon Guerrero will be doing the same.

Guerrero will be linking up with a familiar face to Real Madrid supporters: Jose Mourinho. Relevo have reported that Los Blancos and Roma have come to an agreement for the 19-year-old to spend the 2023-24 season at the Serie A side.

Guerrero spent the second half of last season on loan at Amorebieta, and with Raul Gonzalez not fancying him for Castilla, the decision has been taken for the youngster to continue his development in Italy.

Real Madrid will be keeping a keen eye on Guerrero’s spell at Roma, but should he be involved with the first team, he is sure to learn plenty under the guidance of Mourinho and co.